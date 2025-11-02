What is a Green Card, what rights it provides, and what new rules apply in 2025

The Green Card, officially called the United States Permanent Resident Card, is one of the most important documents for any immigrant in the United States.

It grants the right to live, work, and study permanently in the country, opening nearly the same opportunities as those enjoyed by U.S. citizens. For millions of people around the world, obtaining a Green Card is a life-changing event — a key to stability, freedom, and the possibility of pursuing the “American Dream.”

In recent years, the U.S. government has updated several immigration policies related to Green Card holders and applicants. Below is an overview of what the card means, what rights it gives, how to obtain it, and what new changes have come into effect in 2024–2025.

What is a Green Card and how it works

The Green Card certifies a person’s legal status as a lawful permanent resident (LPR) of the United States. It is valid for ten years and must be renewed before expiration, though the permanent residency status itself does not expire if maintained properly.

A Green Card holder enjoys the right to live and work anywhere in the United States and can later apply for U.S. citizenship after five years of continuous residence (or three years if married to a U.S. citizen).

Ways to obtain a Green Card

There are several main categories through which a person can become a permanent resident:

Family-based immigration – for spouses, children, parents, or siblings of U.S. citizens or permanent residents. Employment-based immigration – for professionals, investors, and skilled workers with job offers or proven expertise. The Diversity Visa (Green Card) Lottery – an annual program that awards around 50,000 visas to citizens of countries with historically low immigration to the U.S. Refugee or asylum status – for individuals who fled persecution; they can apply for a Green Card one year after being granted asylum. Special categories – including certain Afghans, Iraqis, and victims of trafficking or abuse who qualify under humanitarian programs.

Key rights of Green Card holders

Holding a Green Card grants almost all the same rights as U.S. citizens:

The right to live and work permanently in any state of the U.S.

in any state of the U.S. The right to study at American schools and universities, often at reduced tuition rates compared to international students.

at American schools and universities, often at reduced tuition rates compared to international students. Access to healthcare and social programs (depending on state regulations).

(depending on state regulations). The right to own property and run a business.

Legal protection under U.S. federal, state, and local laws.

under U.S. federal, state, and local laws. Freedom of travel — the ability to leave and return to the U.S., provided the holder does not remain outside the country for too long.

After fulfilling residency and language requirements, Green Card holders may apply for U.S. citizenship through naturalization.

Responsibilities of Green Card holders

With these rights come several legal duties:

Obey all U.S. laws.

File annual tax returns and pay taxes on worldwide income.

Carry proof of permanent resident status at all times.

Notify the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) of any change of address within 10 days.

Renew the Green Card every 10 years.

Avoid long absences from the United States (over six months) without a re-entry permit.

Failing to meet these responsibilities can lead to loss of permanent resident status.

Recent updates and policy changes (2024–2025)

The U.S. government regularly reviews immigration rules, and several recent decisions directly affect both Green Card applicants and current holders.

Enhanced enforcement powers for immigration officers

In 2024, the USCIS (U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services) was granted expanded authority to investigate fraud, enforce compliance, and coordinate with law enforcement. Some officers now have federal investigative powers to detect Green Card misuse, falsified applications, and violations of immigration laws.

(Source: Boundless Immigration, 2024)

Revised medical form requirement (Form I-693)

In 2025, the USCIS introduced a new rule regarding the medical examination form required for Green Card applications. Form I-693 (Report of Immigration Medical Examination and Vaccination Record) will now only remain valid while the underlying residency application (Form I-485) is under review. If an application is withdrawn or denied, the form must be resubmitted. This ensures updated medical information and vaccination records for all applicants.

(Source: Economic Times, 2025)

Updated entry and exit rules for permanent residents

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has expanded its use of biometric data collection at airports and border crossings. All Green Card holders and other travelers entering or leaving the United States may now be photographed and have their fingerprints scanned for verification. This change aims to tighten border security and prevent identity fraud.

(Source: Hindustan Times, 2024)

Stronger monitoring of long-term absences abroad

Authorities have reinforced oversight of residents who spend significant time outside the U.S. Green Card holders risk losing their status if they live abroad for more than six months at a time or establish primary residence elsewhere. USCIS advises obtaining a Re-entry Permit before extended travel to prove the intent to maintain U.S. residency.

New protections and warnings for lawful permanent residents

Civil rights organizations, including the National Immigration Law Center (NILC), have reminded permanent residents that under the new administration, immigration enforcement may become stricter. Green Card holders are urged to stay compliant with laws, avoid criminal offenses, and renew their cards on time to prevent status complications.

(Source: NILC, 2025)

Common mistakes that can lead to Green Card loss

Spending more than 12 months outside the U.S. without a re-entry permit.

without a re-entry permit. Failing to pay taxes or filing as a “non-resident.”

Committing serious crimes (even misdemeanors in some cases).

Providing false information during renewal or naturalization.

Why these changes matter

The latest reforms aim to make the immigration system more transparent, secure, and fair — but they also mean that Green Card holders must be more attentive than ever to the rules. The U.S. government’s focus on biometric control, anti-fraud measures, and medical documentation reflects a broader trend toward tightening immigration integrity while maintaining opportunities for lawful immigrants.

For future applicants, it’s essential to stay informed about eligibility criteria and deadlines, especially when applying through the Diversity Visa Lottery or employment programs.

In conclusion

The U.S. Green Card remains one of the most coveted immigration statuses in the world. It provides stability, opportunity, and access to one of the most dynamic economies on the planet. However, as immigration policies evolve, holders must stay vigilant, comply with all requirements, and keep their documentation up to date.

In 2025, the main message from U.S. authorities is clear: the rights of permanent residents are strong, but so are their responsibilities. Those who respect the rules, contribute to society, and maintain lawful residence will continue to enjoy all the benefits that come with being part of the American community — and perhaps, one day, the full privileges of U.S. citizenship.

