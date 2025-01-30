What we know about Washington, D.C. plane crash IN BRIEF

+ ↺ − 16 px

A passenger plane carrying 64 people collided midair with a US Army Black Hawk helicopter, which had three people on board, over Washington, D.C. A Pentagon official told CNN that the helicopter belongs to the US Army, News.az reports.

US officials reported no survivors of the plane crash, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.- A Bombardier CRJ700 passenger plane and a Black Hawk military helicopter collided midair at about 9:00 p.m. local time on January 29 (2:00 a.m. GMT on January 30), the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported.- The passenger flight was traveling from Wichita, Kansas, to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, according to American Airlines.- CNN said the Black Hawk helicopter was on a training mission.- The passenger plane broke apart upon impact with the military chopper and came to rest in approximately two meters of water in the Potomac River, The New York Post reported.- The passenger plane was carrying 64 people, including 60 passengers and four crew members, the airline said.- At least three Army soldiers were aboard the helicopter, Reuters said, citing Pentagon sources.- At least 19 bodies have been recovered from the Potomac River following the crash, BNO News reported.- US President Donald Trump described the incident as a "bad situation" and said the "terrible" crash "should have been prevented."- Search and rescue efforts are ongoing, and an investigation was immediately launched by the US Army and the Department of Defense, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said.- US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the Coast Guard was "deploying every available resource" to respond to the crash near Washington.- There is no indication of criminal activity or terrorism involved, NBC News quoted a senior Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) official as saying.

News.Az