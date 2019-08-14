WhatsApp added a new feature

The developers of the WhatsApp messenger are testing the possibility of authorization in the application on Android using a fingerprint, APA reports citing Tellerreport.

It is indicated that the innovation was added in beta version 2.19.221 for the Android operating system.At the same time, the same function was previously added for the WhatsApp application on the iOS platform.

In order to enable such a function, you need to go to the “Account” section in the settings, and then go to the “Privacy” tab.

In addition, a choice is available when to use the fingerprint input: each time the application is opened or in case of inactivity.

Earlier, WhatsApp announced its intention to file lawsuits against users who violate the rules of the messenger.

News.Az