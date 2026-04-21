WhatsApp launches "WhatsApp Plus" subscription to enhance user experience

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Meta-owned WhatsApp has officially introduced a new paid subscription package called WhatsApp Plus, currently appearing in the latest beta version (2.26.15.11) for Android.

According to reports from April 21, 2026, the optional plan focuses on aesthetic customization and advanced interface tools rather than altering the app's core communication functions, News.Az reports, citing Gulf-Times.

The move is designed for users seeking a more personalized messaging environment while maintaining the platform's standard free features for the general public.

The WhatsApp Plus features include:

Expanded Pinning: Users can now pin up to 20 chats, a significant increase from the standard limit of three.

Visual Customization: Access to 18 new color themes and 14 exclusive app icons to personalize the interface.

Enhanced Audio & Media: A set of 10 unique ringtones and exclusive premium stickers with full-screen animations.

Custom Lists: Advanced tools to organize chats into specific lists with unified notification settings.

Meta emphasized that the subscription is entirely voluntary, and essential services—including messaging, calling, and end-to-end encryption—remain free for all users. The service is currently in a testing phase with a limited group of users to gather feedback before a broader global rollout.

News.Az