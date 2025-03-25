White House accidentally shares Yemen war plans with journalist

+ ↺ − 16 px

Top Trump administration officials accidentally revealed war plans in a messaging group that included a journalist just before the US launched an attack on Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis, the White House confirmed on Monday (March 24), following a first-hand account by The Atlantic.

Democratic lawmakers swiftly blasted the misstep, saying it was a breach of US national security and a violation of law that must be investigated by Congress, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The Atlantic's editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg said in a report on Monday that he was unexpectedly invited on March 13 to an encrypted chat group on the Signal messaging app called the "Houthi PC small group". In the group, national security adviser Mike Waltz tasked his deputy Alex Wong with setting up a "tiger team" to coordinate US action against the Houthis.

National Security Council spokesperson Brian Hughes said the chat group appeared to be authentic.

US President Donald Trump launched an ongoing campaign of large-scale military strikes against Yemen's Houthis on March 15 over the group's attacks against Red Sea shipping, and he warned Iran, the Houthis' main backer, that it needed to immediately halt support for the group.

Hours before those attacks started, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth posted operational details about the plan in the messaging group, "including information about targets, weapons the US would be deploying, and attack sequencing", Goldberg said. His report omitted the details but Goldberg termed it a "shockingly reckless" use of a Signal chat.

Accounts that appeared to represent Vice President JD Vance, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, and senior National Security Council officials were assembled in the chat group, Goldberg wrote.

Joe Kent, Trump's nominee for National Counterterrorism Centre director, was apparently on the Signal chain despite not yet being Senate-confirmed.

Trump told reporters at the White House that he was unaware of the incident. "I don't know anything about it. I'm not a big fan of The Atlantic," Trump said. A White House official said later that an investigation was under way and Trump had been briefed on it.

The NSC's Hughes said in a statement: "At this time, the message thread that was reported appears to be authentic, and we are reviewing how an inadvertent number was added to the chain."

"The thread is a demonstration of the deep and thoughtful policy coordination between senior officials. The ongoing success of the Houthi operation demonstrates that there were no threats to our servicemembers or our national security."

Hegseth denied sharing war plans in the group chat.

"Nobody was texting war plans, and that's all I have to say about that," he told reporters while on an official trip to Hawaii on Monday.

Goldberg responded to Hegseth's denial in an interview on CNN late on Monday by saying, "No, that's a lie. He was texting war plans."

News.Az