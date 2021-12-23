White House aide to Kamala Harris tests positive for COVID-19

+ ↺ − 16 px

An aide who was in close contact with US Vice President Kamala Harris has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a statement from the vice president’s office, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"On Wednesday morning, a staff member who staffed the Vice President throughout the day Tuesday received a positive test result for COVID-19," the document reads. It is noted that Harris’ aide was fully vaccinated and boosted, did not experience any symptoms.

Harris tested negative for the coronavirus. The vice president will "continue with her daily schedule," according to the document.

Earlier, White House press secretary Jen Psaki reported a similar case of US President Joe Biden’s contact with a White House aide who had tested positive for the coronavirus. The American leader tested negative for the virus.

