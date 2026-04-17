Wild Hornets set a new long-range control record for the "Sting" interceptor drone

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ukrainian developer group Wild Hornets has achieved a significant breakthrough in drone technology, claiming a new long-range control record for their "Sting" interceptor drone.

According to a report released on April 17, 2026, the team successfully maintained a stable connection and full maneuverability of the craft at a distance of 40 kilometers, far exceeding previous operational benchmarks for similar FPV (first-person view) systems, News.Az reports, citing English.nv.ua.

This milestone was made possible through the implementation of a proprietary new signal relay system and advanced frequency-hopping technology designed to bypass electronic warfare interference.

The Sting drone is specifically designed as an aerial interceptor, intended to neutralize enemy reconnaissance and kamikaze drones mid-air. By extending the control range to 40 kilometers, operators can now engage threats much further from the front lines, providing a critical layer of defense for both military positions and civilian infrastructure.

The developers noted that during the record-setting flight, the drone maintained high-speed agility and transmitted a clear video feed, which is essential for the precision required to "hunt" other moving aerial targets.

The success of the Sting project highlights the rapid evolution of autonomous and semi-autonomous systems in modern conflict. Wild Hornets emphasized that this record is not just a technical feat but a practical necessity, as it allows for a "wider net" to be cast over protected airspace.

As production scales up, the group plans to integrate artificial intelligence modules to assist with target tracking, further increasing the effectiveness of the interceptor at these extended ranges. This development marks a shift toward more proactive, long-distance aerial defense strategies in the ongoing technological arms race.

News.Az