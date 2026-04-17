Heydarov claims silver at European Championships

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Azerbaijani judoka Hidayat Heydarov won a silver medal at the 2026 European Senior Championships held in Tbilisi, Georgia.

He secured the medal in the men’s 73kg weight division, after losing to Georgian Lasha Shavdatuashvili in the final, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Azerbaijan has joined the prestigious tournament, which runs until April 19, with a squad of 15 judokas - nine men and six women. Earlier, Ahmad Yusifov (60kg) and Turan Bayramov (66kg) secured bronze medals.

News.Az