White House clears up health speculation surrounding President Trump

"In recent weeks, President Trump noted mild swelling in his lower legs," Leavitt said Thursday during a press briefing. "In keeping with routine medical care and out of an abundance of caution, this concern was thoroughly evaluated by the White House Medical Unit.

"The president underwent a comprehensive examination, including diagnostic vascular studies, bilateral lower extremity … venous Doppler ultrasounds were performed and revealed chronic venous insufficiency, a benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70," Leavitt said.

"Importantly, there was no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease," she continued. "Laboratory testing included a complete blood count, comprehensive metabolic panel coagulation profile, D-dimer, B-type natriuretic peptide and cardiac biomarkers. All results were within normal limits. An echocardiogram was also performed and confirmed normal cardiac structure and function. No signs of heart failure, renal impairment or systemic illness were identified."

Photos of Trump's swollen legs circulated in July, when he attended the FIFA Club World Cup final Sunday at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, prompting headlines and social media speculation that the president was concealing a health issue. While concern also spread after photos of Trump's hands showed bruising when he met with Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the prime minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Wednesday.

Leavitt explained the bruising on the back of Trump's hands was due to his aspirin intake and frequently shaking hands with other people.

"Additionally, recent photos of the president have shown minor bruising on the back of his hand," Leavitt said. "This is consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen. This is a well-known and benign side effect of aspirin therapy, and the president remains in excellent health, which I think all of you witness on a daily basis here. So, the president wanted me to share that note with all of you."

The White House circulated the official health memo to the media shortly after the press briefing, which concluded: "President Trump remains in excellent health."