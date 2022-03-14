White House having early discussions about President Biden traveling to Europe, sources say

White House having early discussions about President Biden traveling to Europe, sources say

White House officials are having early discussions about having US President Joe Biden travel to Europe soon amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to multiple sources familiar with the planning, News.az reports.

The trip would come on the heels of visits of several top aides, including US Vice President Kamala Harris and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

No trip has been finalized or announced.

