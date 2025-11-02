White House preparing backup plans in case Supreme Court strikes down tariffs

+ ↺ − 16 px

The administration of US President Donald Trump is working on backup plans in case the Supreme Court rules that the American leader's imposition of tariffs is illegal.

White House Press Secretary Caroline Leavitt stated this in an interview with Fox News, News.Az reports.

"We have backup plans, and the president's trade team is working hard on those plans, but ultimately we hope the Supreme Court will rule correctly," she said.

Leavitt noted that the importance of this case "cannot be overstated." "The president must be able to exercise his powers, and we hope the Supreme Court will heed this argument, take an honest look at the law, as it has done many times before, and rule correctly. Not just for President Trump, but for future presidents and their administrations," she added.

