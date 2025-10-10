White House responds after Trump is snubbed for Nobel Prize

Machado, who is in hiding, dedicated the prize to the suffering people of Venezuela and “to President Trump for his decisive support of our cause”.

Trump had been vocal about his desire to win the award, and his supporters and some world leaders like Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu had nominated him.

White House press secretary Steven Cheung blasted the decision not to name Trump as the Nobel laureate just days after Trump announced a ceasefire breakthrough in Gaza.

He said the Nobel Committee “proved they place politics over peace”.

“President Trump will continue making peace deals, ending wars, and saving lives.

“He has the heart of a humanitarian, and there will never be anyone like him who can move mountains with the sheer force of his will.”

Machado’s reaction to her win was shared on social media by the Nobel Committee which recorded their phone call.

“Oh my God … I have no words,” Machado told the secretary of the award body, Kristian Berg Harpviken, in a phone call which the Nobel Committee posted on social media.