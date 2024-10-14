News.az
Tag:
Nobel Prize
Iran detains Nobel laureate Narges Mohammadi, say supporters
12 Dec 2025-20:47
James Watson, Nobel prize-winning DNA pioneer, dies aged 97
08 Nov 2025-09:01
US revokes visa of Nigerian Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka
29 Oct 2025-10:58
White House responds after Trump is snubbed for Nobel Prize
10 Oct 2025-23:43
Nobel Prize in Chemistry awarded to trio for breakthroughs in metal-organic frameworks
08 Oct 2025-14:32
Trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in physics for breakthroughs in quantum mechanics
07 Oct 2025-14:25
Trump inquires with Norwegian minister about the Nobel Prize
14 Aug 2025-21:27
President Aliyev attends award ceremony for Nobel laureate Aziz Sancar receiving Alisher Navoi Int’l Prize
21 May 2025-15:29
Nobel Literature Prize winner Mario Vargas Llosa dies
14 Apr 2025-09:56
2024 Nobel Prize in economics awarded to trio for research on institutions and prosperity
14 Oct 2024-15:02
Latest News
161 Rwandan refugees repatriated from DR Congo
EU to blacklist former Russian Olympic chief, chess federation head
Poland seeks EU warrant for ex-minister in Hungary
Italy claims gold in short track mixed team relay at Milan-Cortina 2026
FBI releases images of masked person in hunt for Savannah Guthrie's mother -
PHOTO
Venezuela exports its first oil shipment to Israel
Botnet-driven attacks hit Russian companies
Iraq breaks up terrorist cell, detains ISIS commander
Pakistan defeats USA to avenge T20 World Cup loss
Kenya faces hunger as drought persists
