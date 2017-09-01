White House says Trump made decision on Russian Consulate closure himself

+ ↺ − 16 px

He was presented with options by his national security team.

The closure of Russia’s consulate in San Francisco and two annexes in Washington and New York was US President Donald Trump’s own choice that will not be discussed with the Russian leader, a White House official said Thursday.

"The president has no plans to discuss the decision. He was presented with options by his national security team, and he made the decision himself," the source told RIA Novosti in response to whether Trump was going to call President Vladimir Putin to discuss his latest step.

Earlier in the day, the US State Department announced that the Russian government was told to shut three diplomatic facilities by September 2 in retaliation for Moscow’s decision to cut US diplomatic staff in Russia by 755 people to 455.

News.Az

News.Az