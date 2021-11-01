White House spokesperson tests positive for COVID-19

+ ↺ − 16 px

White House press secretary Jen Psaki tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday and is experiencing mild symptoms, she said in a statement, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

Psaki, 42, said she is vaccinated and last saw President Joe Biden on Tuesday, when they sat outside more than 6 feet (1.8 m) apart and wore masks. Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Saturday, said a person familiar with the matter.

“I am disclosing today’s positive test out of an abundance of transparency,” Psaki said.

Psaki decided not to join Biden on his trip to Rome and Glasgow this week because a member of her household tested positive for the virus, after which she quarantined, she said.

