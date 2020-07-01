WHO: COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 163,000 in past day

WHO: COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 163,000 in past day

+ ↺ − 16 px

More than 163,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide on June 30, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 10.18 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Tuesday, according to TASS.

As of 12:00 (GMT+4) on June 30, as many as 10,185,374 novel coronavirus cases and 503,862 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 163,865 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 3,946.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

South and North America accounts for the majority of confirmed coronavirus cases - 5,136,705. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 94,219 and the number of deaths - by 2,338 and reached 247,129.

The number confirmed COVID-2019 cases in Europe amounts to 2,692,086 and the number of fatalities is 197,254. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 18,847 and the number of deaths - by 439.

The East Mediterranean region has 1,058,055 cases and 24,423 fatalities as of June 29. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 16,281 and the number of deaths - by 535.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (2,537,636), Brazil (1,344,143), Russia (647,849), India (566,840), the United Kingdom (311,969), Peru (279,419), Chile (275,999), Spain (248,970), Italy (240,436), and Iran (225,205).

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. Since then, cases of the new coronavirus have been reported from nearly all parts of the world. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

News.Az

News.Az