WHO designates 2021 International Year of Health and Care Workers

The World Health Organization (WHO) has designated 2021 as International Year of Health and Care Workers, as a result of international efforts led by Turkey, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"This decision is the reflection of gratitude and appreciation expressed at international level towards the devoted healthcare workers who are at the forefront of the tireless efforts in responding to COVID-19 pandemic," a ministry statement said.

"The process leading to the decision taken by the 73rd World Health Assembly of 9-14 November 2020 was jointly carried out by the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey," the statement added.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Turkish Health Ministry also hailed WHO’s decision to dedicate 2021 to health professionals.

In a statement, the ministry recalled that in September, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca had called on the WHO to designate 2021 as the international year of healthcare professionals to honor the efforts of health workers against the pandemic.

The proposal was unanimously accepted by the 73rd World Health Assembly today, the statement added.

Addressing the meeting via video link, Koca said: "During the pandemic period we are in, what they [healthcare workers] have done has become visible to everyone."

He added that Turkey was ready to take responsibility for making 2021 the best fit for its purpose.

