WHO, UNFPA condemn female genital mutilation

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the World Health Organization (WHO) in the Western Pacific have condemned the medicalization of female genital mutilation (FGM), saying it is "one of the most profound violations of human rights and ethical principles" that underpin healthcare practice, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

"Alarmingly, around 1 in 4 acts of FGM are carried out by professional health workers, in clinics or homes," read the joint statement posted on WHO Western Pacific social media on Wednesday.

"Let us be clear: FGM is never safe. It is a deeply harmful practice that inflicts both physical and psychological harm, violating the right to health, well-being, and bodily autonomy of women and girls, and should not be practiced or condoned by anyone, including health workers," said the statement.

Other agencies, including the International Confederation of Midwives, the International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics, and the Asia Network to End FGM/C, also joined the call to action, standing united in condemning the medicalization of FGM.

Data showed that in 2024 over 230 million women and girls globally had undergone FGM, with 80 million of them living in Asia.

