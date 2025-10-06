Israel deports Greta Thunberg and 170 other Gaza flotilla activists

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel announced on Monday that it has deported 171 activists who were detained while participating in a Gaza-bound aid flotilla.

Among those sent back was Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, highlighting the high-profile nature of the group involved in the humanitarian mission, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The foreign ministry said in a post on X that "171 additional provocateurs from the Hamas-Sumud flotilla, including Greta Thunberg, were deported today from Israel to Greece and Slovakia."

It added that the deportees were citizens of several countries, including Greece, Italy, France and the United States. Photos shared with the post showed Thunberg alongside two other women walking through Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion International Airport wearing the grey tracksuits used in Israeli prisons.

Israel's Foreign Ministry told AFP that 138 activists from the Global Sumud Flotilla were still in Israeli custody. The 45-vessel flotilla had been aiming to break an Israeli blockade to deliver aid to Gaza, where the United Nations says famine has taken hold after two years of devastating conflict.

News.Az