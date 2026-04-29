Who will buy Armani? CEO breaks silence on 2026 sale rumors

Who will buy Armani? CEO breaks silence on 2026 sale rumors

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Italian luxury fashion group Armani reported a slight decline in revenue for 2025, describing the year as “difficult” for the global fashion industry, according to CEO Carlo Marsocci.

The company’s revenue fell 2.8% to 2.19 billion euros ($2.56 billion), while total turnover, including direct licensee sales, reached 4 billion euros. Despite the drop in sales, Armani’s core profitability improved over the year, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose 3.2% to 152.7 million euros, while operating profit increased to 52.6 million euros.

Marsocci said performance in early 2026 has remained broadly in line with last year, noting that unfavorable currency movements have continued to weigh on results.

He also addressed speculation about the group’s ownership structure, saying there were no ongoing talks with potential buyers and dismissing rumors of internal tensions within the founding family.

While revenue softened, the company emphasized continued investor interest in the Armani brand and stability in its long-term outlook.

The results reflect broader challenges facing the luxury sector, which has been navigating shifting consumer demand, currency volatility, and uneven global economic conditions.

News.Az