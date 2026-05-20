Philippine Air Force plane crashes into mountain; two injured

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Two personnel of the Philippine Air Force (PAF) were injured after their aircraft crashed into Mt. Sto. Tomas in Sitio Cabuyao, Benguet province, on Wednesday morning, News.Az reports, citing Inquirer.

According to police, the incident occurred around 10:20 a.m. but was only reported to local authorities at approximately 11:40 a.m.

Lt. Col. Roy Calulot, spokesperson for the Benguet police, said the aircraft involved was a gray, white, and orange PAF plane bearing tail number 10-39.

Authorities identified one of the injured as First Lieutenant Ruth Angelique R. Pasos. The identity of the second crew member, a male airman, has not yet been released.

Responding units from the police, the Bureau of Fire Protection, the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, and local residents located the crash site.

The crew members were found unconscious and immediately given emergency assistance before being transported to receive medical treatment.

Authorities have not yet released updates on their condition, while investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the crash.

News.Az