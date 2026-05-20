Pilot killed in plane crash near Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island home - PHOTO

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A pilot has died after a plane crashed while attempting to land at a Rhode Island airport located near Taylor Swift’s holiday mansion, News.Az reports, citing the New York Post.

The single-engine Cessna 172 propeller aircraft went down in a field near Westerly State Airport on Monday, killing the male pilot, who was the only person on board, according to WPRI.

The airport is situated about a five-minute drive from Watch Hill, where Swift, 36, owns an eight-bedroom mansion.

“It was the loudest bang I’ve ever heard in my life. I thought something fell off of a truck,” nearby resident Kerry Vacca told WPRI.

Investigators believe the aircraft was in the process of landing when the pilot was forced to change course.

The wreckage was later found at the wooded edge of an open field along the roadside opposite the airport.

At the time of the incident, weather conditions were described as clear and calm.

The pilot, an unidentified certified flight instructor believed to be in his 20s, was transported to Westerly Hospital and later pronounced dead.

The crash is being investigated by the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Authorities noted that Monday’s crash was the first fatal accident at Westerly State Airport since November 16, 2003, when a Cessna 180 collided midair with a Piper PA-28-181.

News.Az