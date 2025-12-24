Why AI isn't progress, but a new form of control

Artificial intelligence is widely presented as a symbol of progress. Governments frame it as innovation, corporations market it as efficiency, and technologists celebrate it as the next leap in human capability, News.Az reports.

Yet beneath this optimistic narrative lies a more uncomfortable reality. In many of its real-world applications, AI is not expanding human freedom or creativity. Instead, it is consolidating power, standardizing behavior, and introducing a new, more subtle form of control.

This does not mean AI is inherently malicious. It means that the way AI is being deployed reflects existing power structures – and often reinforces them.

Progress versus power

True progress historically expanded individual agency. Literacy allowed people to think independently. Industrialization, despite its costs, increased material abundance. The internet initially lowered barriers to information and communication.

AI follows a different trajectory. Rather than empowering individuals directly, it concentrates decision-making in systems that are opaque, centralized, and difficult to challenge. Decisions once made by humans – hiring, credit approval, content visibility, risk assessment, even policing priorities – are increasingly delegated to algorithms.

The shift is subtle but profound. Control no longer requires force or overt censorship. It operates through optimization, scoring, ranking, and prediction.

The rise of algorithmic authority

AI systems are often treated as neutral and objective. In reality, they encode the assumptions, incentives, and biases of the institutions that build and deploy them. When an algorithm denies a loan, flags a person as “high risk,” or deprioritizes certain voices online, the decision appears technical rather than political.

This creates algorithmic authority – power without visible accountability. Unlike a human official, an AI system cannot be questioned in meaningful terms. Its logic is hidden behind proprietary models, complex mathematics, and claims of trade secrecy.

Over time, people adapt their behavior to satisfy the algorithm. They write for search engines rather than readers. They shape resumes to pass automated screening. They modify speech to avoid content moderation penalties. Control is achieved not by coercion, but by conditioning.

Surveillance as infrastructure, not exception

One of the clearest indicators that AI represents control rather than progress is its role in mass surveillance. AI makes it possible to monitor populations continuously and at scale – faces, voices, movements, transactions, and online behavior.

What was once limited by human capacity is now automated. Facial recognition systems identify individuals in crowds. Predictive analytics anticipate “undesirable behavior.” Data from phones, cameras, and platforms is fused into detailed behavioral profiles.

This transforms surveillance from an exceptional tool into a permanent infrastructure. Citizens are no longer observed because they are suspected; they are observed because observation is technically possible.

In this environment, freedom becomes conditional. People self-censor, avoid risk, and internalize monitoring. Control becomes psychological rather than physical.

Automation of obedience

AI systems do not merely observe behavior – they shape it. Recommendation engines decide what people see, hear, and read. Scoring systems influence access to jobs, housing, insurance, and mobility. Performance metrics dictate how workers behave down to the second.

This is not neutral efficiency. It is behavioral governance.

Workers follow algorithmic instructions without understanding the broader logic. Content creators chase metrics defined by platforms. Consumers are nudged toward specific choices. Deviating from the system becomes costly, even if no explicit rule is broken.

In effect, AI standardizes obedience. Not through ideology, but through incentives and penalties embedded in code.

The illusion of choice

AI-driven systems often promise personalization. In practice, they narrow options. Algorithms optimize for engagement, profitability, or risk reduction – not for human flourishing.

Users believe they are choosing freely, but their choices are heavily curated. Certain viewpoints are amplified, others buried. Certain paths are made frictionless, others quietly discouraged.

This creates a controlled environment where freedom exists within boundaries defined by unseen systems. The absence of visible repression makes the control harder to recognize – and harder to resist.

Centralization of knowledge and decision-making

Another hallmark of control is concentration. AI development requires massive datasets, computing power, and capital. This places real authority in the hands of a small number of governments and corporations.

While AI is often described as “democratizing,” its strategic levers are highly centralized. A few actors decide which models are deployed, what data is collected, and which safeguards exist. Entire societies become dependent on systems they do not own and cannot audit.

Historically, control over information meant control over power. AI takes this further by controlling not just information, but interpretation and action.

From governance to management

AI encourages a shift from democratic governance to technocratic management. Complex social problems are reframed as optimization challenges. Political debate is replaced by “what the model says.”

This reduces citizens to data points and social life to variables. Moral questions are treated as technical ones. Responsibility becomes diffuse, making resistance difficult.

When outcomes are attributed to “the system,” no one is accountable.

Why this is not accidental

AI did not emerge in a vacuum. It developed within economic and political systems that prioritize efficiency, predictability, and control. Its most profitable and powerful uses align with surveillance, automation, and behavioral influence – not empowerment.

Without strong counterbalances, AI naturally becomes a tool of management rather than liberation.

International discussions, including those under the United Nations, increasingly recognize these risks. But regulation lags behind deployment, and economic incentives favor expansion over restraint.

The real question

The issue is not whether AI is “good” or “bad.” The real question is who controls it, for what purpose, and under whose oversight.

A technology that operates invisibly, shapes behavior at scale, and resists accountability cannot be assumed to represent progress. Progress increases human agency. Control reduces it, even when wrapped in the language of innovation.

The bottom line

AI, as currently deployed, functions less as a tool of human advancement and more as an architecture of control. It governs quietly, efficiently, and continuously. Its power lies not in domination by force, but in normalization – making surveillance, scoring, and optimization feel inevitable.

Recognizing this does not require rejecting technology. It requires rejecting the assumption that automation equals progress. Without transparency, accountability, and human-centered limits, AI risks becoming the most sophisticated system of control modern societies have ever built.

