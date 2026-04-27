Why april 27 marks a major milestone in historic milestones

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On April 27, several historic milestones are celebrated globally, marking significant shifts in civil rights, exploration, and architecture.

Most notably, this day commemorates the 1994 South African general election, the first in which citizens of all races were allowed to vote, signaling the official end of apartheid and the beginning of Nelson Mandela's presidency, News.Az reports, citing Good News Network.

This event remains a symbol of democratic transition and the triumph over systemic racial segregation.

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The date also marks the completion of the iconic Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco in 1937. As a marvel of modern engineering, the bridge transformed transportation in California and remains one of the most recognized structures in the world. Additionally, in 1521, the Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan met his end in the Philippines during the Battle of Mactan, an event that significantly impacted the first circumnavigation of the globe. These events highlight a day deeply rooted in the pursuit of human progress and the shaping of the modern world.

News.Az