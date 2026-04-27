Championship League Showdown: Emina Host Leotar in Crucial Mostar Clash

+ ↺ − 16 px

The battle for the Championship League title intensifies this Sunday, April 26, as second-placed ŽF/NK Emina prepares to host ŽFK Leotar at the Rođeni stadium in Mostar.

Kick-off is set for 13:00, with the match being broadcast live on the official FFBiH YouTube channel, News.Az reports, citing nfsbih.

Emina head coach Zijo Tojaga has called for maximum discipline and effort, acknowledging that they are facing a young, talented opponent with strong ambitions. Player Merima Gradinović added that the team is highly prepared and aiming to secure three points with the support of the home crowd.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Meanwhile, Leotar enters the fixture with a mindset of bravery. Head coach Jelena Milović described Emina as one of the league's strongest teams but expressed belief in her squad's ability to achieve a positive result through focus and clinical finishing. At the same time in Bijeljina, league leaders SFK 2000 Sarajevo will look to maintain their dominance as they visit ŽFK Radnik BetoLe.

The action also extends to the Relegation League, where a tight race sees SFK Libero and ŽNK Iskra Bugojno currently tied at the top with 21 points each. Libero will host ŽFK Fortuna Živinice in Goražde at 17:00, while Iskra Bugojno travels to face ŽFK Spartak 2013 in Laktaši at 16:00. These simultaneous battles across both leagues promise a decisive Sunday for the future of the standings.

News.Az