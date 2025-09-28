Why are XRP and Cardano prices dropping? Analysts notice an interesting rotation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The crypto market never moves in a straight line. Over the past weeks, investors have been puzzled as XRP and the Cardano price slid despite generally positive sentiment in broader markets. Both assets are long-standing altcoin heavyweights, yet capital appears to be rotating elsewhere.

Analysts point to a combination of technical pressures, whale reallocations, and growing interest in fresh narratives like Layer Brett ($LBRETT).

This shift is not necessarily a death knell for XRP or ADA, but it does highlight how quickly traders chase momentum across chains when a new opportunity flashes on the radar.

XRP’s Consolidation Phase

Once hailed as the banker’s coin, XRP has struggled to build sustained upside in recent weeks. Regulatory clarity provided a boost earlier in 2025, but price action is now locked in a consolidation range. XRP has slipped below key support zones, with analysts warning of potential retests around $2.50 before any push higher.

Market watchers attribute the cooling momentum to traders reallocating into projects promising higher multiples in the short term. For now, XRP still maintains a loyal base, but its consolidation makes it less appealing compared to newer tokens with aggressive growth trajectories.

Cardano Price Stalls Out

Similar frustration can be found in the Cardano price. ADA has long branded itself as the academic blockchain, focusing on careful research-driven development. Yet in late September 2025, ADA’s price dropped, erasing recent gains.

Analysts cite delays in network scaling upgrades and relatively subdued ecosystem activity as contributing factors. The Cardano price chart shows a lack of bullish conviction, and while longer-term holders remain optimistic about ADA’s utility, short-term speculators are looking elsewhere for action.

$LBRETT Becomes the Rotation Magnet

As XRP and ADA cool off, attention has been swinging toward Layer Brett ($LBRETT). Unlike older projects, $LBRETT is leveraging Ethereum’s Layer 2 rails to deliver faster, cheaper transactions while packaging it in meme-powered marketing.

The presale is peppered with heavy demand, the $LBRETT tokens going for $0.0058. Early participants are locking in staking rewards that are higher than 660% APY, though these rates are shrinking as more wallets join.

Add in a $1 million giveaway and a no-KYC participation model, and you’ve got a recipe for rampant FOMO. Analysts note that this blend of meme culture and utility makes $LBRETT stand out as traders rotate capital from established names into fresh plays with 100x upside potential.

The Psychology of Rotation

Crypto markets thrive on narratives. When older assets like XRP and ADA enter quieter phases, capital doesn’t disappear; it migrates. In 2017, it moved from Bitcoin into Ethereum; in 2021, from ETH into meme coins. In 2025, a similar pattern is emerging as traders chase the raw upside of presale tokens like $LBRETT.

Closing Thoughts

The recent drops in XRP and ADA highlight how quickly sentiment can shift. For analysts, the “rotation effect” is a reminder that in crypto, opportunity cost matters just as much as fundamentals.

Whether $LBRETT truly delivers on its hype remains to be seen, but for now, it has become the magnet pulling liquidity from projects like XRP and ADA. Traders are betting big on what feels like the early stages of a new cycle — and the charts of XRP and ADA are reflecting that rotation in real time.

Follow the money, and you will see Layer Brett as a clear winner.

Discover More About Layer Brett ($LBRETT):

Presale: LayerBrett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

News.Az