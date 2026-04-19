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In recent years, "battery health" has become a buzzword that keeps smartphone users tethered to their settings menus.

The common wisdom—often reinforced by manufacturers like Apple and Samsung—suggests that capping your charge at 80% or 85% is the secret to making your device last for a decade, News.Az reports, citing Make use of.

However, a recent analysis by MakeUseOf argues that for the average user, this habit is effectively sabotaging the phone’s utility for a "future gain" that may never actually arrive.

The primary argument against charge capping is the simple math of usable capacity. By setting a hard limit at 80%, you are voluntarily sacrificing 20% of your battery life from the very first day you own the device. If you also follow the rule of never letting your phone drop below 20%, you are left with a mere 60% of usable battery. This essentially turns your brand-new, high-end smartphone into a five-year-old device with a degraded battery, defeating the purpose of buying a phone with long-lasting endurance in the first place.

Furthermore, modern smartphones are far more intelligent than the "dumb" electronics of the past. Today’s devices come equipped with sophisticated Optimized Battery Charging and Battery Protection features. These systems are designed to slow down the charging rate as the battery nears full capacity, reducing heat and chemical stress during that final stretch.

On iOS and Android, these features can even learn your sleep patterns, holding the charge at 80% overnight and only hitting 100% just before you wake up. By manually capping the charge, you are often bypassing these smart systems rather than complementing them.

There is also the reality of the typical upgrade cycle. Most modern batteries are rated to retain 80% of their capacity after roughly 1,000 full charge cycles, which takes the average user about two and a half to three years to reach. Statistically, this is the same timeframe in which many users choose to upgrade their phones or trade them in. By limiting your charge every day, you are living with a self-imposed "degraded" experience for the entire lifespan of your ownership, all to protect a battery for a hypothetical future owner.

Ultimately, the article suggests that while charge limits make sense for devices that are constantly plugged in—like a laptop on a desk—they are often counterproductive for a mobile device. Instead of micromanaging percentages, users are encouraged to rely on the built-in "optimized" settings and simply enjoy the full capacity they paid for. After all, a healthy battery is only useful if it’s actually powering your phone when you need it.

News.Az