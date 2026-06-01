Nvidia partners with Microsoft, Dell, and HP for new PC line

Nvidia partners with Microsoft, Dell, and HP for new PC line

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The personal computer market is facing its biggest shakeup in decades. At the Computex conference in Taiwan, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang announced a massive expansion into the PC processor market with a brand-new, Arm-based chip designed to challenge Intel, AMD, Qualcomm, and Apple.

Developed in partnership with Microsoft, the new N1X processor will serve as the brain of Nvidia's premium RTX Spark superchip. The hardware is slated to debut this fall inside a wave of next-generation Windows PCs from major manufacturers including Microsoft, Dell, HP, ASUS, Lenovo, and MSI, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

"Microsoft and Nvidia are going to reinvent the PC," Huang declared, comparing the dawn of agentic AI computers to the historic shift from traditional cell phones to smartphones. "This is the first completely re-engineered, reinvented line of PCs that has happened in 40 years."

The high-performance RTX Spark superchip packs serious engineering power:

The Architecture: It pairs an Arm-based CPU designed by MediaTek with Nvidia’s cutting-edge Blackwell graphics processing unit (GPU).

The Specs: Built on TSMC’s advanced 3-nanometer technology, it boasts a massive 128 gigabytes of unified memory.

The Design: The first laptops utilizing the chip will be ultra-thin (just 14 millimeters) and will initially target AI developers, creators, and gamers.

Nvidia plans to roll out more than 30 laptop and 10 desktop models featuring the chip over time, expanding across various price points.

The move capitalizes on a massive industry shift toward Arm-based processors, which offer superior efficiency compared to traditional x86 chips. While Apple successfully moved its Macs to Arm architecture and Qualcomm has made inroads with Windows devices, Nvidia's entry signals an intense new phase of the silicon wars.

But Nvidia isn't just focusing on consumer PCs. Huang also announced that the company’s new Vera CPU for data centers is now in full production for a fall release. Designed to handle heavy AI workloads without draining excessive power, the Vera CPU already counts tech giants like OpenAI, Anthropic, xAI, Oracle, and CoreWeave among its first customers.

News.Az