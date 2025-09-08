Why experienced crypto traders back Remittix as the best crypto to buy now over PI, PEPE & HBAR

The cryptocurrency market is constantly evolving. Old-timers like Pi Network, Pepe and Hedera Hashgraph attract large trading volumes but new projects are now dominating the story of the best crypto to buy.

One name that keeps popping up is Remittix (RTX), a presale project building tangible solutions for cross-border payments. With the unveiling of its wallet and the upcoming Q3 beta launch, Remittix is quickly becoming a standout choice in 2025.

Why PI, PEPE & HBAR Don't Impress

Pi Network continues to attract interest from the community but its fundamentals remain struggling. The token dropped to $0.3445, a decline of 7.26%, with its market cap dropping to $2.74 billion. More concerning is the drastic drop in liquidity, with trading volume falling 43.04% to $58.46 million, which raises questions over long-term use and adoption cases.

Pepe is now among the most prominent meme coins but volatility remains its defining characteristic. Priced at $0.059765, Pepe declined by 0.94% in the past 24 hours while marking a notable liquidity gain. It boasts a market capitalization of $4.1 billion, supported by a rise in daily trading volume to $529.66 million, a 69.36% increase, indicating high speculative interest but less focus on real-world applications.

Hedera (HBAR) also faced downward pressure, despite typically being praised for its energy-efficient and fast network. The token is changing hands at $0.2178, representing a 2.84% drop in value over the past day. However, unlike PI, Hedera's trading volume tells a different story, surging by 95.67% to $286.19 million. While pointing to high network activity and investor interest, the lack of direct integration into everyday payment systems makes it less probable to break through.

Why Remittix Is Gaining Traction

Remittix is a cross-chain DeFi solution that facilitates direct crypto-to-bank transfers in over 30 countries. Its presale is already making headlines with over $23,3 million raised and over 640 million RTX tokens sold at the current price of $0.1030 per token.

The project just announced a massive milestone, having shattered major milestones with BitMart and LBank becoming its first-ever centralized exchange (CEX) listings. That puts RTX as one of the top crypto under $1 that is taking the world by storm.

Some of its most important drivers for adoption include;

Global Payments Utility: Send crypto to bank accounts in minutes.

Wallet Beta in Q3: Mobile-first, real-time FX conversion.

Strong Tokenomics: Deflationary design with long-term holder rewards.

Presale Momentum: Over $23,3M raised before listings.

The Beta Wallet Reveal & Real-World Utility

The latest beta wallet reveal is a significant milestone. Unlike most presales, Remittix already has a real-world product pipeline, with its mobile wallet set to go live in Q3. This will enable users to easily swap crypto for fiat, creating a direct onramp into real-world finance.

During a period when investors are seeking crypto with real-world problem-solving capabilities, RTX is more than just a token. It's presenting itself as one of the top DeFi projects of 2025, not competing with meme hype but with scalable payment infrastructure.

While PI, PEPE and HBAR are all still top contenders, they lack the immediate real-world use case that Remittix is bringing to the table. With confirmed listings, presale traction at a breakneck pace and its $250,000 giveaway hyping the community, RTX is positioning itself to be one of the next big altcoin 2025 prospects.

For experienced traders, Remittix is becoming increasingly evident as the best cryptocurrency to buy now not just for speculative reasons but for its potential to disrupt global payments.

