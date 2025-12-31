Wife of Jill Biden’s ex-husband found dead in Delaware home

Former First Lady Jill Biden, shown here with former President Joe Biden, was married to Bill Stevenson between 1970 and 1975 (REUTERS)

The wife of Bill Stevenson — the ex-husband of former First Lady Jill Biden — was found dead in her Delaware home after police responded to a reported domestic dispute, News.Az reports, citing The Independent.

Officers in Wilmington’s Oak Hill community were called late Sunday night following a 911 report of a domestic disturbance and found 64-year-old Linda Stevenson unresponsive in the living room. Despite life-saving efforts, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police confirmed that no charges have been filed so far, and the case remains under investigation by the New Castle County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit. An autopsy by the Delaware Division of Forensic Science is expected to determine the official cause and manner of death.

Bill Stevenson, now 77, was married to Jill Biden from 1970 to 1975 before her later marriage to President Joe Biden. Authorities say Stevenson is cooperating with investigators, and no further details have been released.

News.Az