Wife of Texas AG Ken Paxton files for divorce on ‘Biblical grounds’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Texas State Senator Angela Paxton announced Thursday she is filing for divorce from her husband, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, citing “biblical grounds” and allegations of adultery after nearly four decades of marriage.

In a statement shared on social media, Angela Paxton said she had "earnestly pursued reconciliation," but recent revelations left her no choice. “I do not believe that it honors God or is loving to myself, my children, or Ken to remain in the marriage,” she wrote. Court documents indicate the couple separated around June 1, 2024, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

Ken Paxton, who is currently challenging Senator John Cornyn in the 2026 Republican primary, responded by calling for privacy, attributing the separation to "countless political attacks and public scrutiny."

The split adds fresh turbulence to Paxton’s embattled political career. He was impeached by the Texas House in 2023 over corruption allegations but was acquitted by the state Senate—where Angela Paxton, present at the trial, was barred from voting.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee issued a scathing statement, labeling Ken Paxton’s behavior as “repulsive and disgusting” and expressing support for Angela Paxton.

The development could reshape the GOP Senate primary landscape, with Democrats viewing Paxton as a vulnerable opponent due to his legal troubles and now, high-profile personal fallout.

News.Az