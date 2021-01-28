Wikipedia includes articles about Azerbaijan in Polish

+ ↺ − 16 px

Wikipedia has included articles on Azerbaijan in its Polish language section by the initiative of Farida Aliyeva, a member of the Council of Azerbaijanis in Poland, Master of the Warsaw University of Economics and Humanities, according to the State Committee on Affairs with Diaspora of Azerbaijan.

Farida Aliyeva carries out this activity also as a volunteer of Wikipedia’s ‘Gorgud’ Methodical Club. For some time now, she has been writing and editing articles for the Wikipedia section in Polish, trying to fill in the gaps associated with Azerbaijan. The articles about Major General of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces Hikmat Hasanov, the Tovuz battles, the bombing of Ganja city, etc. have been presented to Polish readers.

“Our compatriots are planning to create a Polish-Azerbaijani Wikipedia club. The main goal is to ensure that articles containing reliable information related to Azerbaijan are posted in Wikipedia’s Polish language section,” said Farid Jafarli, Head of the Council of Azerbaijanis in Poland.

It is also planned to conduct classes for club members by instructors of Wikipedia’s ‘Gorgud’ Methodical Club, created by the initiative of Azerbaijan’s Parliament Elnur Allahverdiyev.

News.Az