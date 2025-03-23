Wildfires erupt in western Japan, no injuries reported VIDEO

Wildfires ignited on Sunday in the mountainous regions of two western Japan prefectures, leading to evacuations, but no injuries have been reported, according to local authorities, News.Az informs via Kydo.

In Okayama, around 15 fire trucks and a firefighting helicopter from the prefectural government have been working to extinguish the blaze, which was reported in an emergency call about 3 p.m., according to the local fire department.

A wildfire was also reported in Imabari, Ehime Prefecture, around 3:55 p.m., with prefectural police urging nearby residents to evacuate as firefighting efforts continued.

The latest blazes come after a massive wildfire in Ofunato in Iwate Prefecture, northeastern Japan, broke out in late February, burning around 3,000 hectares of the city over 12 days before it was brought under control.

In Okayama, residents have been asked to evacuate as the fire approaches their settlement at the foot of the mountain, while some sections of an expressway near the fire site in Imabari have been closed.

Both cities remain on high alert as they collect more information.