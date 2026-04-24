Willow woman arrested as 25 dogs found dead on Alaska property

+ ↺ − 16 px

Despite repeated pleas for welfare checks and offers from locals to intervene or feed the animals, officials allegedly barred them from the property to avoid "interfering with the investigation."

A Susitna Valley kennel owner who was among the first to raise concerns about the welfare of dogs found dead on a Mat-Su Borough property says the community is still searching for answers even after a Willow woman was charged with dozens of felonies, News.Az reports, citing Alaskas News Source.

Community members and local kennel owners, including Alyssa Buser, revealed that authorities were alerted to the neglect as early as January.

The discovery of 25 dead dogs on Easter has sparked outrage, with residents accusing the system of failing the animals. In response to the backlash, Mat-Su Borough Manager Mike Brown announced an independent review of borough protocols, admitting, "We must do better" in protecting animals and intervening in cases of neglect.

Alaska State Troopers have said 35-year-old Misty Rehder was arrested Tuesday and charged with 26 counts of cruelty to animals after investigators found 25 dead dogs on a property in the Caswell Lakes area between Willow and Talkeetna. One surviving dog was taken into care by veterinarians.

News.Az