Wind speed reached 40 m/s in Baku

The speed of the northwesterly wind occasionally reached 40 m/s in Baku, said Umayra Tagiyeva head of the National Hydrometeorological Department of Azerbaijan’

She noted that the speed of the wind reached 38 m/s in Mashtaga and Neftchala, 34 m/s in Sumgayit, 32 in Naftalan, 30 m/s in Gum island, 28 m/s Pirallahi and Alat,  27 m/s  in Chilov island, Barda, Tartar, 25 m/s in Salyan, Oil Rocks, Balaken, 24 m/s in Ganja, 23 m/s in Bina, 22 m/s in Aghdam, 21 in Bayil and Zabrat, 20 m/s in Nabran, Zagatala, Tovuz, Mingachevir, Aghstafa, 18 m/s in Yevlakh, Jeyranchol, Shaki’.

According to the Oil Rocks, the wave height was 6.3 meters.

It rained in Guba, Gusar, Kirgiz, Shahdag, Lankaran, Lerik, Khinalig, Astara and Yardimli regions of Azerbaijan.
