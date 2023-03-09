Winnie Byanyima: Establishment of Nizami Ganjavi International Center is very important initiative

+ ↺ − 16 px

Establishment of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center is a very important initiative, and this institution`s prestige had risen globally, said Executive Director of the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) Winnie Byanyima as she met with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, News.az reports.

Winnie Byanyima congratulated the head of state, as a chair of the Non-Aligned Movement, for successful activity and excellent organization of the Summit-level Meeting of Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group in response to COVID-19 in Baku, saying this Movement plays an important role in contemporary international relations.

The Executive Director praised Azerbaijan’s healthcare successes including the fight against infectious diseases and AIDS, which helped gain serious achievements in fulfilling sustainable development goals in this respect. She asked for Azerbaijan’s support in the projects the UNAIDS is to implement in the African continent and other countries.

News.Az