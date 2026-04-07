David Schwimmer slams Kanye West’s Wireless Festival slot

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The Friends actor took to Instagram on April 6th, after a day in which condemnation of the rapper’s three-night headline appearances at the London festival this July reached fever-pitch.

Given West’s history of antisemitic behaviour, including claiming himself to be a Nazi and releasing a song called ‘Heil Hitler’ last year, his headline slot at Wireless has caused controversy across the UK political spectrum, with the government now reviewing his right to enter the country, News.Az reports, citing FaroutMagazine

Subsequently, a number of brands including Pepsi, Diageo, Rockstar Energy, and PayPal all distanced themselves from sponsoring the festival, which Schwimmer first addressed in his lengthy post.

“Thanks Pepsi, PayPal & Diageo” he said. “It’s great to see companies with moral clarity… Unlike Wireless and Festival Republic, they decided not to platform an artist who became one of the most recognisable hate-mongering bigots in the world.”

Going on to explain the rapper’s recent actions, Schwimmer noted the release of West’s antisemitic song, selling T-shirts with Swastikas, and having his comeback concert at the SoFi Stadium in California.

Schwimmer then claimed that West’s apology in the Wall Street Journal, in which he said his actions were down to a brain injury, was part of “a PR scheme”.

“The thing is, Ye’s words and actions the last few years have caused incalculable, irreparable damage. He has fueled world wide hatred and inspired violence against Jews everywhere, and his erratic behaviour has shown he can’t be trusted,” the actor continued in his post.

It comes after Melvin Benn, the boss of Festival Republic, issued a statement in which he called West’s previous actions “abhorrent” but urged the public to show “forgiveness” towards him.

Shortly afterwards, the rapper himself released a fresh statement, where he said: “I would be grateful for the opportunity to meet with members of the Jewish community in London in person, to listen. I know words aren’t enough. I’ll have to show change through my actions. If you’re open, I’m here.”

Schwimmer also referenced this in his post, as he said: “[West] could meet with Jewish leaders or artists to have a public conversation about his rehabilitation and to make amends.” He also suggested that the rapper should donate some of his Wireless profits to a Jewish charity in the UK.

The post concluded: “I believe in forgiveness, but it takes much more than this. Then again, I do not profit from his appearing at Wireless.”

News.Az