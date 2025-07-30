Witkoff to visit Israel, Gaza aid sites as hostage deal stalls
Amid the ongoing deadlock in hostage deal negotiations, Steve Witkoff, U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, is expected to arrive in Israel on Thursday.
During his visit, Witkoff will focus on advancing efforts to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza, and plans to tour humanitarian aid distribution centers in the enclave, which are operated by the U.S.-funded Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF). “He wants to see how the situation can be improved,” said one official, News.Az reports citing foreign media.
This will mark Witkoff’s first visit to Israel since the release of Israeli American hostage Edan Alexander from Hamas captivity in mid-May.
In recent days, global sentiment toward Israel has grown increasingly negative in light of images published in international media purporting to show an acute humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The international backlash has included antisemitic incidents abroad, unsuccessful efforts to remove Israel from global research initiatives and mounting diplomatic pressure—highlighted by threats from major powers including France and the United Kingdom to formally recognize a Palestinian state.
Even in the United States—one of the few countries whose leadership continues to support Israel—public opinion has shifted dramatically. A new Gallup poll published Tuesday shows a sharp drop in American support for Israel’s war in Gaza.
Gallup has been tracking American attitudes toward the war since November 2023. At that time, 50% of respondents supported Israel’s military actions, marking the only instance where support outnumbered opposition. Since then, support has steadily declined.