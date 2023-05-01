News.az
News
Humanitarian Situation
Tag:
Humanitarian Situation
Israel–Gaza war
: What the past 24 hours reveal about the conflict’s shifting dynamics
08 Jan 2026-10:00
Israel–Palestine conflict
: Latest developments over the past 24 hours
14 Nov 2025-10:30
Trump envoy arrives in Israel as Gaza reports 91 dead seeking aid
01 Aug 2025-02:00
Witkoff to visit Israel, Gaza aid sites as hostage deal stalls
30 Jul 2025-18:28
Ireland urges seizing opportunity for 2-state solution
28 Jul 2025-20:17
Israel’s starvation policy in Gaza leads to 122 deaths, majority children
26 Jul 2025-10:59
Deadly foods kill over 60 in DR Congo amid ongoing conflict, cholera
13 May 2025-11:21
UN Security Council to discuss situation around Lachin road
15 Aug 2023-05:15
