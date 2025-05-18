Witkoff: US managed to bring Ukraine and Russia's positions closer together

+ ↺ − 16 px

The American administration was able to bring the positions of Russia and the Kyiv authorities closer to a certain extent on the issue of resolving the Ukrainian crisis.

This was stated by the US President’s special envoy Steven Witkoff, News.Az informs via TASS.

"In these negotiations, people take positions," he told ABC News. "The art is to bridge the gap between the parties, and I think we've done that to some extent."

Witkoff added that he believes Washington will have "gone a long way on May 19 in understanding the current state of affairs and how to conclude the negotiations."

Earlier, Trump wrote on the Truth Social social network that he would have a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 19 at 10:00 (17:00 Moscow time). Among the topics, the US President named the Ukrainian settlement and trade. The head of the Washington administration added that after the conversation with the Russian president, he would talk with Volodymyr Zelensky and the leaders of NATO countries. The previous telephone conversation between Putin and Trump took place on March 18.

News.Az