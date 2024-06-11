Woodside achieved first oil at Sangomar in Senegal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Woodside has achieved first oil from the Sangomar field offshore Senegal, marking the safe delivery of the country’s first offshore oil project.

The Sangomar Field Development Phase 1 is a deepwater project including a stand-alone floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) facility with a nameplate capacity of 100,000 barrels/day, and subsea infrastructure that is designed to allow subsequent development phases.Woodside CEO Meg O’Neill said: "this is an historic day for Senegal and for Woodside; first oil from the Sangomar field is a key milestone and reflects delivery against our strategy; the Sangomar project is expected to generate shareholder value within the terms of the production sharing contract; delivering Senegal’s first offshore oil project safely, through a period of unprecedented global challenge, demonstrates Woodside’s world-class project execution capability; we are proud of the relationships we have formed with PETROSEN, the Government of Senegal and our key international and local contractors to develop this nationally significant resource."General Manager of PETROSEN E&P Thierno Ly said he was pleased to reach this milestone: "first oil from the Sangomar field marks a new era not only for our country's industry and economy, but most importantly for our people; this achievement is the result of the unwavering commitment of our teams, who have worked diligently to overcome challenges and meet our strategic objectives in a complex and demanding environment; we have never been so well positioned for opportunities for growth, innovation, and success in the economic and social development of our nation."

News.Az