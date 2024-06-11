Woodside achieved first oil at Sangomar in Senegal
Woodside has achieved first oil from the Sangomar field offshore Senegal, marking the safe delivery of the country’s first offshore oil project.The Sangomar Field Development Phase 1 is a deepwater project including a stand-alone floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) facility with a nameplate capacity of 100,000 barrels/day, and subsea infrastructure that is designed to allow subsequent development phases.
Woodside CEO Meg O’Neill said: "this is an historic day for Senegal and for Woodside; first oil from the Sangomar field is a key milestone and reflects delivery against our strategy; the Sangomar project is expected to generate shareholder value within the terms of the production sharing contract; delivering Senegal’s first offshore oil project safely, through a period of unprecedented global challenge, demonstrates Woodside’s world-class project execution capability; we are proud of the relationships we have formed with PETROSEN, the Government of Senegal and our key international and local contractors to develop this nationally significant resource."
General Manager of PETROSEN E&P Thierno Ly said he was pleased to reach this milestone: "first oil from the Sangomar field marks a new era not only for our country's industry and economy, but most importantly for our people; this achievement is the result of the unwavering commitment of our teams, who have worked diligently to overcome challenges and meet our strategic objectives in a complex and demanding environment; we have never been so well positioned for opportunities for growth, innovation, and success in the economic and social development of our nation."