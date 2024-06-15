World Bank approves grant to boost local communities participation in climate action in Ghana

+ ↺ − 16 px

The World Bank has approved a four-million U.S. dollar grant to support the participation of local communities in climate action in Ghana, according to a release issued on Friday.

The grant, under the World Bank-managed Enhancing Access to Benefits while Lowering Emissions Trust Fund, aims to promote social inclusion and gender equality in climate finance.In Ghana, the program particularly aims to boost social inclusion by sharing the benefits of the country's flagship emission reduction initiative, known as the Ghana Cocoa Forest Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation Program, launched in 2016, the release noted.By directly engaging 20,000 farmers from 100 communities, including women, youth, migrant farmers, and persons with disabilities, the program will significantly enhance social inclusion in climate action and provide equitable access to emissions reduction benefits, according to the release."This grant signing is a major milestone for amplifying the voices of Ghana's most vulnerable groups, particularly women, in the climate change discourse," World Bank Country Director for Ghana, Liberia, and Sierra Leone Robert Taliercio said.The project will build capacity to increase the knowledge and skills of target groups to help them engage in emissions reduction programs, the release added.

News.Az