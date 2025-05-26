News.az
Ghana
Ghana
Former Ghana minister detained by US immigration
09 Jan 2026-02:00
Ghana parliament approves 2026 budget of 31 bln USD
20 Dec 2025-20:40
Ghana seeks US extradition of ex-finance minister over corruption
19 Dec 2025-19:25
Tullow Oil names Roald Goethe new chair
01 Dec 2025-12:47
Japan defeat Ghana 2-0 in friendly as World Cup preparations continue
14 Nov 2025-17:21
Ghana’s Finance Minister named acting Defense Minister following fatal helicopter crash
07 Aug 2025-15:39
Ghana’s defence and environment ministers die in helicopter crash
06 Aug 2025-21:16
Ghana deploys troops to quell deadly chieftaincy violence in Northeast
28 Jul 2025-15:12
Ghana has lost $11 billion to gold smuggling
16 Jun 2025-15:59
Ghana temporarily closes U.S. embassy over alleged visa scandal
26 May 2025-22:17
