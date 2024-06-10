World Chovgan Championship opens in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The opening ceremony of the World Chovgan Championship organized by the Equestrian Federation of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ARAF) has been held in Baku.

Addressing the event, First Vice-President of ARAF Basirat Guliyev emphasized the importance of the competition in terms of the development of horse breeding and training of strong athletes in the country. ARAF’s Secretary General Bahruz Nabiyev underlined that Chovgan is not only a sport, but also a part of the ancient history.Then, the National Anthem of Azerbaijan was performed.The event featured the first encounter between teams of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.The championship, which brought together teams from 10 countries, will run until June 16.

News.Az