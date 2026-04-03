World food prices hit highest, UN warns

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Global food prices have risen for a second consecutive month, reaching their highest level since December, according to new data from the United Nations food agency.

The increase highlights ongoing pressure on global supply chains amid geopolitical tensions and persistent disruptions linked to the war in Ukraine, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Food Price Index, which tracks internationally traded food commodities, averaged 128.5 points in March.

This represents a 2.4% increase compared to February, signaling renewed inflationary pressure in global food markets.

The index reflects price changes across key staples, including cereals, vegetable oils, dairy, meat, and sugar.

Despite rising prices, the UN agency raised its global cereal production forecast for 2025 to a record 3.036 billion metric tons.

This figure is nearly 6% higher than the previous year, suggesting improved output expectations in major producing regions.

However, analysts note that higher production does not immediately translate into lower prices due to logistics constraints and uneven distribution.

The UN and other international organisations continue to warn that the war in Ukraine remains a key factor affecting global food supply chains.

Disruptions to exports, transport routes, and agricultural inputs have contributed to volatility in global markets over recent years.

While increased production forecasts offer some stability, rising prices indicate that global food markets remain sensitive to geopolitical risks, energy costs, and trade disruptions.

Experts say continued uncertainty could keep food inflation elevated in the months ahead, particularly in import-dependent regions.

News.Az