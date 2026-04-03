Medvedev says Russia should harden position on EU expansion

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Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, has said Moscow should abandon what he called its “tolerant attitude” toward Ukraine’s aspirations to join the European Union, escalating rhetoric amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

His comments come as debates continue in Russia over the strategic direction of both the EU and NATO, and how European integration efforts could affect regional security dynamics, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Speaking in a recent interview, Medvedev argued that the EU is evolving beyond an economic bloc and could rapidly transform into a military-political alliance that is hostile to Russia.

He suggested that such a shift would make the European Union “in some ways worse than NATO,” reflecting Moscow’s increasingly critical stance toward Western institutions.

Medvedev said Russia should no longer maintain a “tolerant” approach toward neighboring countries seeking to join the EU, implying a tougher political posture in response to further European expansion.

His remarks align with a broader narrative in Moscow that frames Western alliances as expanding security threats.

In addition to comments on the EU, Medvedev said he does not expect the United States to leave NATO, though he suggested Washington could reduce troop deployments in Europe as a symbolic move.

He also pointed to internal divisions within NATO and argued that such tensions could accelerate changes in the EU’s role on the global stage.

The remarks come amid heightened tensions between Russia and Western countries following the war in Ukraine, which has reshaped European security policy and accelerated discussions on defense cooperation within the EU.

Analysts say statements like Medvedev’s reflect ongoing efforts by Russian officials to frame EU enlargement and Western integration as part of a broader security challenge.

News.Az