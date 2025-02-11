World Governments Summit kicks off in Dubai

+ ↺ − 16 px

The World Governments Summit 2025 opened on Tuesday in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with leaders and officials from around the world taking part, News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.

According to the Emirati state news agency WAM, the summit, held in Dubai, sees record participation of heads of state, government leaders, international and regional organizations, and global institutions, alongside top intellectuals and experts.

Some 30 heads of state and government take part in the summit, in addition to 140 government delegations, 400 ministers, and some 6,000 participants, who will join around 200 panel discussion sessions, WAM said.

The event will explore key future trends in governance and vital sectors, including a session titled "Governments in the Age of Artificial Intelligence."

Syrian Foreign Minister Assad al-Shaibani also participates in the summit and is expected to hold meetings on its sidelines, according to a statement by the Syrian Foreign Ministry.

Among the summit's top guests on the first day of the summit are Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and Pakistani Premier Shehbaz Sharif.

Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, Tesla, and X, is also scheduled to attend a special dialogue session.

