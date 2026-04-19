Oleksandr Usyk suggests Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua should fight each other first

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Undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk has sparked significant discussion within the boxing world by suggesting that British rivals Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua should face off before either of them gets another shot at his titles.

Speaking on Sunday, April 19, 2026, the Ukrainian champion expressed his belief that a long-awaited clash between the two British heavyweights is exactly what the sport and the fans need right now, News.Az reports, citing Boxing News24.

Usyk noted that while both men remain top-tier contenders, a head-to-head battle between them would settle years of debate and determine the definitive challenger for the undisputed crown.

Usyk's comments come at a time when the heavyweight division is facing complex mandatory obligations and rematch clauses. By proposing that Fury and Joshua fight first, Usyk appears to be looking for a clear path to his next major defense while allowing the "Battle of Britain" to finally materialize. The champion emphasized that he is not avoiding anyone but rather thinks it is logical for the two to resolve their rivalry. He pointed out that since both fighters have suffered losses to him, a match between them serves as the perfect eliminator to restore their standing and create a massive global event.

The boxing community has reacted with a mix of intrigue and skepticism, as organizing a Fury-Joshua bout has historically proven to be a logistical nightmare involving multiple promoters and networks. However, with Usyk holding the leverage as the undisputed king, his endorsement of this matchup carries significant weight. For Fury and Joshua, such a fight represents a chance at redemption and a final opportunity to prove who is the superior British heavyweight. While Usyk waits for the dust to settle, he remains focused on his own legacy, maintaining that he will be ready for whoever emerges victorious from such a high-stakes encounter.

News.Az