+ ↺ − 16 px

New scientific evidence published on April 19, 2026, is challenging the long-held belief that Alzheimer’s disease begins solely within the brain.

Researchers are increasingly investigating the possibility that the neurodegenerative condition may actually have its roots in peripheral organs, such as the liver or the kidneys, before spreading to the central nervous system, News.Az reports, citing Knowridge.

This "whole-body" approach to understanding the disease suggests that toxic proteins associated with Alzheimer’s, particularly amyloid-beta, may be produced elsewhere in the body and transported through the bloodstream to the brain, where they eventually cause cognitive decline.

The study highlights how metabolic dysfunctions in organs responsible for filtering the blood could play a critical role in the development of the disease. When the liver or kidneys fail to efficiently clear amyloid-beta from the blood, the concentration of these proteins increases, eventually crossing the blood-brain barrier. Once inside the brain, these proteins aggregate into plaques that disrupt neuronal communication and lead to the cell death characteristic of dementia. This shift in perspective opens up new avenues for early diagnosis, as it may be possible to detect the chemical precursors of Alzheimer’s in the blood long before any neurological symptoms appear.

This "peripheral" theory of Alzheimer’s has significant implications for future treatments and preventative measures. If the disease starts outside the brain, lifestyle interventions that improve overall metabolic health, such as diet, exercise, and the management of systemic inflammation, could be more effective than previously thought.

Furthermore, new drug therapies might be developed to target the production of toxic proteins in the liver rather than trying to clear them from the brain after damage has already occurred. By viewing Alzheimer’s as a systemic illness rather than a strictly neurological one, medical professionals hope to develop more holistic strategies to combat the growing global health crisis.

News.Az