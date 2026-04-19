Hong kong to face six days of rain as northeast monsoon brings cooler weather

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Residents of Hong kong should prepare for a wet week ahead as the city is expected to experience six consecutive days of rainfall starting tomorrow.

According to the Hong kong observatory, the shift in weather is driven by an upper-air disturbance and a trough of low pressure that will affect southern China throughout the middle and latter parts of the week, News.Az reports, citing The Standard.

While the city enjoyed relatively fine and hot conditions today with temperatures reaching 29 degrees Celsius, the outlook for Monday predicts a few showers and lower visibility in some areas. The early part of the week will remain generally hot, but a significant change is expected by Thursday and Friday. As a northeast monsoon associated with the trough moves in, temperatures are forecast to fall noticeably, with a minimum of around 22 degrees Celsius expected by the weekend.

The nine-day forecast suggests that unstable weather, including occasional showers and isolated thunderstorms, will persist until next Sunday. This cooling trend marks a break from the recent heat, as the moist easterly airstream dominates the coastal region. Authorities advise the public to keep umbrellas handy and stay informed about further weather updates as the monsoon arrives.

News.Az